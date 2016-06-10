LONDON, June 10 Nissan said it could
take legal action against the official Brexit campaign for using
its logo in leaflets, following fellow Japanese carmaker Toyota
as both firms said the use of their logos could give the
impression they backed Britain leaving the EU.
On one "Vote Leave" flyer, the logos appeared next to those
of four other major companies including Unilever and
fellow carmaker Vauxhall with the message: "Major
employers ... have all said they'll stay in the UK whatever the
result of the referendum."
Nissan, which would prefer Britain to remain in the European
Union, said it was "considering the appropriate action to be
taken" after a request made to Vote Leave to stop using its logo
was denied.
Vote Leave did not immediately respond to a request for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)