By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 21 The European Union's
competition chief said on Monday she did not see any concerns
over a British assurance to Japanese carmaker Nissan
related to Brexit, but that she was still waiting for details to
have more clarity about the case.
Nissan agreed last month to new UK investments after Prime
Minister Theresa May assured it the government would provide
support to counter any loss of competitiveness caused by Britain
leaving the EU.
The European Commission subsequently asked for more details.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who
makes sure companies do not unfairly benefit from subsidies
granted by governments in the 28-country European Union, said
British authorities had yet to provide the required information.
"Before we know more, we have no concerns," Vestager told
reporters at the sidelines of the Chillin' Competition
Conference in Brussels.
Vestager can ask national authorities to recover subsidies
that breach the bloc's strict state aid rules. She has ordered
Ireland to claw back up to 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion) in
back taxes from iPhone maker Apple.
The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg have also been told
to recover millions of euros from various companies for illegal
sweetheart deals.
($1 = 0.9402 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Mark Potter)