LONDON Feb 22 Japanese carmaker Nissan
said on Wednesday that the Brexit-induced fall in the pound,
which dropped by some 15 percent against the euro after the June
23 referendum, had left it slightly worse off.
When asked whether exporting cars from its north of England
plant, which are now cheaper due to the depreciation in
sterling, outweighed the extra cost of importing
euro-denominated parts, Senior Vice President in Europe Colin
Lawther said the overall effect was marginally negative.
"We're exposed to not having enough GBP pounds, so we are
slightly worse off than we were in January, February the year
before the currency changed dramatically," he told a conference
in London on Wednesday.
Nissan said last year that it would build two new models at
its Sunderland plant in North East England after what a source
said was a government pledge for extra support to counter any
loss of competitiveness caused by Britain leaving the EU.
