LONDON Oct 31 The British government made
several assurances to Japanese carmaker Nissan before
last week's announcement it would build two new models in
Britain, business minister Greg Clark said on Monday.
The decision to build the models at Britain's largest car
plant, rather than elsewhere in Europe, was won with what a
source described as a government promise of extra support to
counter any loss of competitiveness caused by Britain leaving
the EU.
Clark said several assurances had been important in securing
Nissan's investment, including efforts to ensure more of the
automotive supply chain is located in Britain, and pushing for
free trade with the EU in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
"In our negotiations to leave the EU, we will emphasize the
very strong common ground that there is, especially in the
automotive sector, between ourselves and other EU member states,
in ensuring that trade between us can be free and unencumbered
by impediments," he told parliament.
