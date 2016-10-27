UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
LONDON Oct 27 Japanese carmaker Nissan will build its new Qashqai model at Britain's biggest car plant, a company source told Reuters on Thursday, in a major boost to Prime Minister Theresa May just months after voters backed Brexit.
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in September that he could scrap new investment at Nissan's Sunderland plant, which built almost one in three of Britain's cars last year, without a guarantee of compensation for costs related to any new tariffs resulting from Brexit.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.