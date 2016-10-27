UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
LONDON Oct 27 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she will work with Nissan to maintain Britain's competitiveness after the Japanese carmaker said it will build two new models at its north of England plant despite concerns over Brexit.
"As we look forward and as we develop our industrial strategy, we will want to be working with companies like Nissan, with sectors of the economy, to ensure we maintain that competitiveness and see the UK being a global leader in free trade," May said.
Last month, Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said he could scrap new investment in Britain unless he was given a guarantee of compensation for costs related to any new tariffs resulting from Brexit. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.