COPENHAGEN, June 27 Some Danish home owners wil
see their lowest ever monthly mortgage bill after market turmoil
following Thursday's Brexit vote triggered inflows into
AAA-rated mortgage bonds, a signal that investors saw the
euro-pegged economy as a safe haven.
In contrast, the Swedish and Norwegian currencies have
fallen against the euro and dollar since the vote, suggesting
these two relatively small European economies may be impacted by
wider global market falls.
A rush by foreign funds to euro-outsiders Sweden and Denmark
was seen as a risk of Brexit, strengthening their currencies
versus the euro at the wrong time for central banks wary about
deflation, asset bubbles and stability.
While stocks, especially in the banking sector, have been
hit, overall the impact on Nordic currencies has been relatively
muted, with analysts saying central banks should be able to cope
with the impact of the British EU referendum.
The Danish currency has strengthened slightly within its peg
range but the central bank may find it relatively easy to ease
pressure by selling off crowns - as happened in early 2015 when
the peg came under upwards pressure.
"Investors are seeking safe havens now, and they go for the
best brands," said Lise Nytoft Bergmann, economist at Nordea
Kredit.
A Danish home owner with a mortgage whose interest rate is
adjusted according to market conditions every six months will
pay the equivalent of around $60 per month on an average 1
million Danish crown ($147,676) loan.
When demand for Danish mortgage bonds rises, rates come
down. The liquid Danish mortgage bond market hasn't seen a
single default in its 200-year history and Denmark's CITA
interest rate swap, which is used to determine the mortgage
rate, fell markedly on Friday.
Nordea Kredit, the Danish mortgage arm of Nordea Bank AS
, on Monday set the rate for the next six months at
minus 0.51 percent, the lowest to date.
"It's a highly unusual situation, where investors buy
something they with certainty will lose money on. But that's how
the world looks right now, and Danish home owners are
benefitting," said Bergmann.
At 1140 GMT, the Norwegian crown, highly
dependent on the price of crude, stood at 9.38 to the euro, a
weakening of 1.3 percent since late Thursday but up 2.1 percent
from the four-month low of 9.58 hit Friday morning.
Similarly, the Swedish crown traded at 9.37 to
the euro on Monday, 1.1 percent weaker than on Thursday.
"The weakening of the crown works as a pillow for the
economy - it helps the Riksbank to push up inflation and it
softens a dampening of the growth," said Stefan Mellin, analyst
at Danske Bank.
The Norwegian central bank pumped $2.7 billion into the
country's banking system and said it would allow primary dealers
of government bonds and treasury bills to temporarily quote
price spreads up to twice the usual level, to alleviate the risk
posed by increased market volatility.
One primary dealer told Reuters he did not believe the
central bank would have to extend the period of increased
spreads beyond June 29.
"There wasn't extremely large turnover or a panic, but on
the other hand one could argue that by taking the necessary
steps, we may have avoided some of the panic which we might
otherwise have seen," said Michael Kofoed of SEB, one of four
banks acting as primary dealers in Norwegian bonds and bills.
"It seems to be going well. There is no panic and I believe
we'll probably be completely back to business as usual on
Wednesday," he added.
And in a sign that concerns over liquidity may be abating,
no banks made bids in the third auction offered by Norges Bank
on Monday.
($1 = 6.7716 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen, Terje
Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen in Oslo; Editing by Toby Chopra)