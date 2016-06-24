OSLO, June 24 Norway's central bank has undertaken contingency planning and is monitoring developments closely after the Brexit vote, it said on Friday.

"Norges Bank has undertaken contingency planning and is monitoring developments closely. We are continuously assessing the liquidity situation," the bank said in a statement.

The bank earlier on Friday offered a liquidity auction with a deadline set to 0900 GMT, hours earlier than usual. . (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)