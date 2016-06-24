OSLO, June 24 Norway's central bank is
continuously assessing the liquidity situation following the
Brexit vote, the bank said on Friday, as it was offering a
liquidity auction with an unusually short deadline.
Norges Bank offered on Friday short-term liquidity through a
June 24 to June 27 "F-loan", the bank's main tool for liquidity
management, to participants in the Norwegian money market.
While the bank frequently provides liquidity to the banking
system through F-loans, the deadline for participating in
Friday's auction was set to 0900 GMT, hours earlier than usual.
Minimum bid volume for the loan was 10 million Norwegian
crowns ($1.17 million), Norges Bank said.
($1 = 8.5506 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)