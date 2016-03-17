(Repeats with no change to text)
* Norway has been cited as model for Britain if it leaves
the EU
* Many Norwegians ambivalent about their arrangement with
the bloc
* Nordic nation voted "No" to membership in 1972 and 1994
* Critics says Norway lacks clout in relations with EU
By Alister Doyle and Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, March 16 It sounds like the best of both
worlds: Norway sells fresh and frozen salmon worth billions of
dollars to the European Union almost tariff-free, while curbing
EU food imports to protect local farmers.
The fish and agriculture deals are among those that Norway,
which twice rejected European Union membership in referendums in
1972 and 1994, has negotiated with the EU in order to access the
bloc's 500 million consumers.
It is an arrangement many eurosceptics say is an inspiration
for Britain if it leaves the EU after a June 23 referendum. Both
countries have their own currency. Norway, unlike Britain, has
joined the passport-free Schengen area facilitating worker and
traveller mobility.
Yet many Norwegians say the compromise, under which Norway
has stayed outside EU fish and agriculture policies and
subsidises for example farmers to keep dairy cows in heated
barns in the Arctic, is not as good as it looks.
Norway's 5.2 million people pay hundreds of millions of
euros to the EU to take part in its internal market, and have
5,000 laws based on EU directives. Norway has a theoretical
right to veto directives but has never once said "No", fearing
it would jeopardise the whole relationship, officials say.
And the Oslo government has no real say in the bloc's
governance. "The Norwegian model is integration without
representation," said Ulf Sverdrup, director of the Norwegian
Institute of International Affairs.
Sverdrup oversaw a 900-page official review of two decades
of ties to the EU in 2012 that likened the relationship to a
"download democracy" of instructions sent by email from
Brussels.
As Britain debates the extent of its future in Europe,
Norway's situation is emblematic of the irreversible integration
of Europe, despite this continent's faltering efforts to become
a true political bloc.
The reason Norway has to accept EU rules is to ensure its
businesses have equal conditions for competition with EU peers.
That counts in areas from international postal services to
telecoms. It's important because 80 percent of Norway's exports
go to the EU.
"You go to the office and find that Microsoft has upgraded
your computer overnight without you knowing. Do you accept or
not?" Sverdrup said, noting that most people unthinkingly press
"Yes", just as, he said, many Norwegians feel forced to accept
EU directives.
BIG BENEFITS
Whether or not the nation should have full EU membership has
been one of the most dominant and divisive issues in modern
Norwegian political debate.
The Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg,
would have liked Norway to have full membership.
"Norway would have been better off inside the EU," she told
Reuters, adding that it would give Oslo a voice in shaping
continent-wide policies.
Yet many believe Norway, which has grown rich thanks to oil
and gas before the recent price fall, is better off outside the
EU. The Oslo government has built a vast $835 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's biggest. It holds about $160,000 for
each of Norway's 5.2 million people.
"It would be a great inspiration if Britain leaves," said
Kathrine Kleveland, head of Norway's "No to the EU" group.
Still, the issue is on the back burner for now because of
the two "No" votes. And no poll since 2005 has shown a majority
in favour of EU membership.
Beyond the debate, the Scandinavian country has made big
gains from access to the EU market as a member of the European
Economic Area (EEA) since 1992 - with fellow outsiders Iceland
and Liechtenstein. In addition to the bulk of Norway's exports
going to the EU, 60 percent of Norway's imports come from the
EU.
The 31-nation EEA, comprising the three outsiders and 28 EU
states, aims to ensure freedom of movement for goods, capital,
people and services. The three small non-members are consulted
on rule-making but lack a vote when decisions are taken.
"Norwegian industry and business would have struggled
without the EEA," said Elisabeth Aspaker, Norway's EEA and EU
Affairs Minister. Still, she said there is a "democratic
deficit" because Oslo has no say in making laws that ultimately
affect the country.
PERFECT SCORE
Norway was best of all EEA nations in implementing EU
directives into law, with a perfect score of zero delays in a
2015 official EEA scorecard. On average, EU nations lagged in
implementing 0.7 percent of directives, with Italy worst at 1.6
percent.
Solberg and Aspaker's Conservatives, who supported
membership in 1972 and 1994, bemoan a lack of say over EU
policy-making even in areas such as oil and gas, where Norway is
the number two energy exporter to the EU after Russia.
The Conservatives are now resigned to the EEA as a
compromise for a NATO member where voters rejected EU
membership, fearing loss of sovereignty. Asked if Norway should
pull out of the EEA, 61 percent said "No" in a poll in January,
with 23 percent saying "Yes".
The size of payments to the EU in both Norway and Britain,
and how to gauge benefits and costs, is hotly debated. Both
nations have a long and independent, sea-faring and trading
history but now have to weigh that against the benefits of
belonging to a bloc given the nature of world trade.
Norway's Foreign Ministry says Norway's main annual
contributions are 388 million euros ($430.29 million) for core
EEA access from 2014-21, and 472 million euros, mainly to take
part in EU programmes for scientific research and innovation.
Taken together, that gives a total of 860 million euros, or
about 165 euros for each Norwegian every year. Norway also pays
some smaller amounts, for instance to take part in Schengen.
By contrast, a UK parliamentary report in January estimated
that Britain paid a net 8.5 billion pounds ($11.99 billion) to
the EU last year - about 170 euros each for a population of 64.6
million. It forecast the amount would fluctuate between 11.1
billion and 7.9 billion pounds until 2020.
Many campaigners for Britain to leave the EU say they will
be able to avoid the drawbacks of the "Norway option".
Britain's "Vote Leave" campaign says Britain would negotiate
a free trade deal with the EU but, unlike Norway, "we (will) end
the supremacy of EU law. We regain control." Campaigners say
Britain's far bigger economy would have far more clout.
By contrast, Prime Minister David Cameron, who wants Britain
to stay in the EU, has explicitly said Norway pays too much and
lacks influence.
SMOKING SALMON IN POLAND
The world's biggest producer of farmed salmon, Norway
exported fish worth $4.12 billion to the EU in 2015.
According to a deal with the EU, Norway pays a 2 percent
duty to sell fresh and frozen salmon to the bloc. Oslo pays a
higher price, of 13 percent, on smoked and other processed
salmon.
Norway has found a way to circumvent this higher tax on
processed fish. Many Norwegian firms have bought processing
plants in the EU, mainly in Poland, to smoke salmon. Aspaker
says Norway has created 12,000 jobs in the EU, mainly to process
the fish.
At the same time, as Norway is not tied by the EU farms and
fisheries regimes, Oslo is allowed to protect its farmers.
Norway's farmers received 58 percent of their income from
government subsidies in 2014, the highest of any rich nation,
according to the Paris-based OECD.
Norwegian farmers are protected by import barriers and by
government guarantees of minimum prices for their food.
Norwegian consumers help to pay for farmers' steep production
costs both through taxes and by paying high prices in shops for
everything from beef and lamb to potatoes and carrots.
Many Norwegians dislike the high prices and visit
neighbouring EU member Sweden, where their weekly shop is
cheaper.
Gunn Nilsen is the manager of Fromagerie, a shop in Oslo
selling foreign cheeses, including Camembert from France,
Stilton from Britain and Gouda from the Netherlands. Import
tariffs start at 27 crowns ($3.15) per kilo, which makes her
cheeses a luxury.
"The Norwegian system makes no sense," she says.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle, Guy Faulconbridge in London and
Barbara Lewis in Brussels. Editing by Alistair Scrutton and
Peter Millership)