LONDON, March 11 Norway's membership of the European Economic Area, which gives it access to EU markets without being part of the European Union, is valuable but should not be seen as a "free ride", its finance minister said in London on Friday.

Norway's relationship with the EU is seen as a model that Britain could follow if it decides to leave the bloc at a referendum in June.

"By and large this agreement has served us well," Finance Minister Siv Jensen said in a question and answer session following a speech at the London School of Economics, but he added that it was not a "free ride".

"You have to really raise your voice to get the attention needed at some of the negotiations," she said.