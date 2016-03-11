(Changes 'he' to 'she' in final paragraph)
LONDON, March 11 Norway's membership of the
European Economic Area, which gives it access to EU markets
without being part of the European Union, is valuable but should
not be seen as a "free ride", its finance minister said in
London on Friday.
Norway's relationship with the EU is seen as a model that
Britain could follow if it decides to leave the bloc at a
referendum in June.
"By and large this agreement has served us well," Finance
Minister Siv Jensen said in a question and answer session
following a speech at the London School of Economics, but he
added that it was not a "free ride".
"You have to really raise your voice to get the attention
needed at some of the negotiations," she said.
(Reporting by Kit Rees and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)