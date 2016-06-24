OSLO, June 24 Norway's central bank offered a
second liquidity auction on Friday and repeated it was
continuously assessing the liquidity situation following the
Brexit vote.
Norges Bank offered this time short-term liquidity through a
June 24 to July 1 "F-loan", the bank's main tool for liquidity
management, to participants in the Norwegian money market.
Minimum bid volume for the loan was 10 million Norwegian
crowns($1.17 million), Norges Bank said.
Earlier on Friday, the first liquidity auction pumped 13.2
billion Norwegian crowns ($1.56 billion) into the country's
commercial banks.
($1 = 8.5357 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)