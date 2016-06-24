OSLO, June 24 Norway's central bank offered a second liquidity auction on Friday and repeated it was continuously assessing the liquidity situation following the Brexit vote.

Norges Bank offered this time short-term liquidity through a June 24 to July 1 "F-loan", the bank's main tool for liquidity management, to participants in the Norwegian money market.

Minimum bid volume for the loan was 10 million Norwegian crowns($1.17 million), Norges Bank said.

Earlier on Friday, the first liquidity auction pumped 13.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.56 billion) into the country's commercial banks.

($1 = 8.5357 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)