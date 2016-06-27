PARIS, June 27 Norwegian Air Shuttle is
confident it can cope with any disruptions to air traffic rights
after Britain's vote to leave the European Union because it
already has several operating licences across the region, its
CEO said on Monday.
Shares in European airlines tumbled again on Monday as
investor fretted over the effects of the so-called Brexit on
travel demand and operating rights, with easyJet and IAG
having both warned on profit since the vote
Airlines with a heavy UK-focus, including easyJet, Ryanair
, IAG and Wizz Air, may have to consider setting
up new operating entities to get around any restrictions.
Low-cost carrier Norwegian, the shares of which dropped 12
percent on Monday, flies long-haul routes from London Gatwick
and CEO Bjoern Kjos said that he hopes Britain can agree a deal
giving it the same access to the EU's single aviation market as
it has now.
"But we are a little bit better off than the others because
we have operating licenses in the UK and outside the UK," Kjos
told journalists in Paris.
"We have an EU licence, a UK licence, a Norwegian licence,
so we are hedged.
Should banks move out of London as a result of a British
exit from the EU, the Paris air traffic market could grow and
Norwegian would allocate more capacity for flights in and out of
the French capital, Kjos said.
He also said that the weakening of sterling since the vote
could boost travel to Britain, with 50 percent of Norwegian's
long-haul passengers coming from the United States.
It may not necessarily hurt Britons' desire to go on
holiday, Kjos said, drawing parallels with the Norwegian
currency.
"The Norwegian crown went down a lot in the oil crisis. They
pay a little more but still they will have their vacation in
Spain or in France. It's very difficult to say how it will
impact the industry," he said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by David Goodman)