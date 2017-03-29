EU Council President Donald Tusk holds British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter which was delivered by Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow (not pictured) that gives notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of... REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Twitter that he had received Britain's Brexit notification letter on Wednesday, saying "After nine months the UK has delivered Brexit."

He tweeted a photograph of himself receiving the small, business-style white document from the British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow. It contains a signed letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May. Its delivery starts a two-year countdown to withdrawal at midnight, at the end of March 29, 2019.

