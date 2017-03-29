Egypt launches air raids on Libya after Christians killed
MINYA, Egypt Egyptian fighter jets carried out strikes on Friday directed at camps in Libya which Cairo says have been training militants who killed dozens of Christians earlier in the day.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Twitter that he had received Britain's Brexit notification letter on Wednesday, saying "After nine months the UK has delivered Brexit."
He tweeted a photograph of himself receiving the small, business-style white document from the British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow. It contains a signed letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May. Its delivery starts a two-year countdown to withdrawal at midnight, at the end of March 29, 2019.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)
MINYA, Egypt Egyptian fighter jets carried out strikes on Friday directed at camps in Libya which Cairo says have been training militants who killed dozens of Christians earlier in the day.
LONDON British police have arrested a "large part of the network" behind this week's Manchester suicide bombing but more arrests are likely, the country's top counter-terrorism officer said on Friday.