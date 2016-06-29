PARIS, June 29 Britain's vote last week to leave
the European Union is an opportunity to ease off on the bloc's
"suicidal" antitrust stance against industrial mergers, the head
of French telecoms operator Numericable-SFR, Michel
Combes, said on Wednesday.
SFR, part of billionaire Patrick Drahis's Altice,
is one of four mobile providers in France.
The French telecoms sector faces fierce price competition,
but repeated attempts to consolidate have foundered, partly due
to antitrust policies that limit national market share in the
name of consumer protection.
To date, those French merger attempts have been overseen by
French authorities, but at a European level, since her
appointment in 2014, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager has blocked telecoms mergers in Britain and Denmark on
the same grounds.
Britain's government has traditionally been among those EU
members most in favour of pro-consumer antitrust policy.
"If Brexit can serve as a revealer - an awakening of
consciousness on the grave crisis facing Europe (generally) -
that would be a good thing," SFR Chairman and Chief Executive
Combes told France's National Assembly.
"We think it is necessary to go ahead with a complete revamp
of competition policy which today is suicidal for European
interests - notably for our industry," he said.
EU telecoms and media executives have long argued that a
fast globalising communications industry is turning antitrust
rules they see as over-vigorous and outdated into burdens for
the bloc's home-grown companies.
They say it allows competitors from outside to benefit, and
holds back investment in vital communications infrastructure.
"We really need to permit some European champions to
emerge," Combes said, to challenge what he called called the
'Gafas' - a reference to U.S-based tech giants Google,
Apple, Facebook and Amazon.
