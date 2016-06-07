LONDON, June 7 Betting odds on Tuesday morning indicated a 72 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum, up from 70 percent earlier in the day, according to Betfair.

The campaign for Britain to stay in the EU held a narrow lead in two opinion polls overnight, in contrast to surveys released on Monday which showed the campaign for Brexit ahead.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison; writing by Kate Holton; editing by)