LONDON Feb 20 Betting odds have moved further
in favour of Britain remaining a member of the European Union
after Prime Minister David Cameron struck a deal with other EU
leaders, Ladbrokes said on Saturday.
The bookmaker said betting odds indicated there was now a 69
percent chance of Britain remaining in the EU with a 31 percent
chance of Britain leaving.
"The talks in Brussels left punters with little option other
than to back the remain odds," Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)