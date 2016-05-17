BRIEF-Trilumina reports additional $9 mln equity and debt financing
* Trilumina Corp says additional $9 million equity and debt financing Source text for Eikon:
LONDON May 17 The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union rose to 73 percent, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair on Tuesday.
The odds had indicated around a 70 percent probability for around two weeks but the probability of an "In" vote increased over recent days, according to Betfair odds.
* Riverstone Holdings Llc - Vesta Energy Corp entered into definitive agreements with respect to C$295 million equity financing round priced at C$4.50/share