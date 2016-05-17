* For full multimedia coverage please click: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit

LONDON May 17 The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union rose to 73 percent, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair on Tuesday.

The odds had indicated around a 70 percent probability for around two weeks but the probability of an "In" vote increased over recent days, according to Betfair odds.

