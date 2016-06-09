LONDON, June 9 The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union on June 23 rose to 75.8 percent on Thursday, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair.

Earlier this week, betting odds indicated a 72 percent probability of an in vote.

While betting odds have consistently indicated an In vote, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)