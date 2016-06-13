LONDON, June 13 The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union fell to 64 percent on Monday, down around 14 percentage points from last week, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair.

The implied probability of an "In" vote on June 23 fell after an opinion poll by ORB for The Independent newspaper showed the "Leave" camp was 10 points ahead of "Remain".

As recently as last Thursday, betting odds indicated a 78 percent probability of an In vote, according to Betfair odds.

While betting odds have consistently indicated an In victory, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)