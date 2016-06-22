By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, June 22 Regardless of whether Britain
votes to leave the EU on Thursday, oil investors are likely to
stay focussed on how to counter the risk of further price
slides.
Once global financial markets stabilise after the referendum
result, analysts say the most likely near-term outlook for oil
is decline, either through dollar strength against the pound
in the event of "Brexit", or through a renewed focus on
oil supply and demand if Britain opts to stay in the EU.
The oil price has risen nearly 40 percent this year
to around $50 a barrel, driven by unplanned outages around the
world that have tempered a widely anticipated supply glut.
"Scenario A: there is 'Brexit', in which case we're likely
to see the commodities complex dragged down through the channel
of a stronger dollar," said BNP Paribas head of commodity
strategy, Harry Tchilinguirian.
"Scenario B, there is a 'Bremain' outcome, in which case our
scenario is basically an eventual shift in focus back to the
fundamentals," he added.
"Either way...it may be interesting to take up some
insurance and buy downside protection." BNP Paribas does not
take a view on the likely outcome of the EU referendum.
Capital Economics chief economist and head of commodities
research, Julian Jessop, says broader market reaction will
depend on how much support a "leave" or a "remain" result has,
but the response in oil is likely to be less nuanced.
"It's more black and white for (the oil market), whether
it's a vote to leave, or a vote to stay," he said.
OPTIONAL OPTIONS
Investors may seek protection against price swings through
put options that allow them to sell the underlying asset at
above the current price.
Such options tend to be cheaper than calls, or options to
buy below the current price, when investors believe the oil
price is likely to rise over the longer term.
A put expiring in one week for one August Brent futures
contract at a strike price of $45 a barrel costs 12
cents, while a call at the same strike price costs
$5.77.
Buying protection through these "out-of-the-money" puts
might seem like a bargain, but it is not for the faint-hearted,
BNP Paribas's Tchilinguirian said.
"Should extreme price moves ensue, then getting out of your
position may prove difficult. You need to evaluate if there is
going to be sufficient market liquidity," he said.
Societe Generale oil analyst Michael Wittner expects oil to
drop sharply in the event of Brexit, as risk aversion takes
over, albeit temporarily.
"While a Brexit may result in further sentiment-driven price
declines at the front of the crude forward curve of around 5
percent, we would expect any such weakness to be temporary,"
Wittner said.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)