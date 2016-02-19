PARIS Feb 19 French President Francois Hollande said he opposed British demands at a European Union summit for special treatment for its financial markets as a way to keep Britain in the bloc, saying Britain cannot veto what happens in the euro zone.

"There can be no special case," he told France Inter radio in a break from the summit in Brussels, adding he wanted to keep Britain in the EU but not at any price.

He also said that "many nations" at the summit opposed British Prime Minister David Cameron's calls to be able to restrict social benefits for migrants workers. "That is where it grates the most," he said. (Reporting By Ingrid Melander and Matthias Blamont, editing by Alister Doyle)