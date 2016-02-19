PARIS Feb 19 French President Francois Hollande
said he opposed British demands at a European Union summit for
special treatment for its financial markets as a way to keep
Britain in the bloc, saying Britain cannot veto what happens in
the euro zone.
"There can be no special case," he told France Inter radio
in a break from the summit in Brussels, adding he wanted to keep
Britain in the EU but not at any price.
He also said that "many nations" at the summit opposed
British Prime Minister David Cameron's calls to be able to
restrict social benefits for migrants workers. "That is where it
grates the most," he said.
(Reporting By Ingrid Melander and Matthias Blamont, editing by
Alister Doyle)