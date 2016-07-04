LONDON, July 4 British finance minister George
Osborne will meet heads of major banks on Tuesday to discuss how
the country should respond to the decision to leave the European
Union.
"I have had numerous conversations with various business
leaders and indeed leaders of financial institutions over the
last 10 days," Osborne told parliament. "Tomorrow I am meeting
the heads of some of the major banks as well to discuss how we
proceed."
Osborne said the UK's public finances would be impacted by a
cyclical downturn, but that the Bank of England had the tools it
needed to act against the economic cycle and boost lending.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by William James; editing by
Stephen Addison)