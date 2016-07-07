(Adds context)
By William James
LONDON, July 7 Finance minister George Osborne
met senior Chinese officials in London on Thursday to discuss
trade following Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
agreeing to work to foster stronger ties between the two
countries, a source close to Osborne said.
Britain's trading relations with the rest of the world have
been thrown into sharp relief by the June 23 vote to leave the
EU, through which it has negotiated its trade deals for decades.
Following the meeting between Osborne, Chinese Ambassador
Liu Xiaoming and other senior Chinese officials, the source said
there had been "productive discussions on investment, financial
services, and fostering stronger trading ties" when Britain is
outside the EU.
The Brexit vote threatens to redefine Britain's growing
financial services relationship with China, which has agreed to
a number of joint projects as part of the China-UK Economic and
Financial Dialogue programme to deepen economic ties between the
two countries, based largely on the UK's membership of the EU.
Osborne used the meeting to restate a determination, first
expressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit to
Britain last October, to sustain what both countries have called
a "golden era" in bilateral relations.
The meeting formed part of the preparations for a G20
finance ministers' meeting in Chengdu later this month. Osborne
will use that trip to visit several cities to promote UK-China
relations in light of the referendum result.
Earlier this week he underlined the need to work on
Britain's trading relations, saying in a newspaper interview:
"We have got to get on a plane and sell Britain to the world."
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)