ASHFORD, England, June 15 Britain risks a loss
of confidence in its public finances if it votes to leave the
European Union next week and does not pass an emergency budget
in the next couple of months, finance minister George Osborne
said on Wednesday.
"There will be a big hole in the public finances, and ... we
would have to raise taxes and cut spending," Osborne told
reporters after giving a speech in Ashford, southeast England.
"The one thing worse than not passing a budget like that is
dealing with the economic tailspin, or the complete loss of
confidence in the ability of the country to manage its money."
More than fifty members of Osborne's own party said earlier
on Wednesday they would not back such a budget, which would
deprive the government of a parliamentary majority without
support from the opposition Labour Party.
(Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken; Editing
by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)