LONDON, June 27 Britain's finance minister
George Osborne said Britain was prepared to deal with the
fallout from the vote to leave the European Union.
Osborne said he had been in regular touch with Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney since the result of the referendum
was announced on Friday and there were other well-thought
through contingency plans if needed.
He said he had also been in touch with his European
counterparts, central bank governors, the managing director of
the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. treasury secretary as
well as chief executives of Britain's major financial
institutions.
"We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for
whatever happens," he said.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Michael Holden, editing
by Guy Faulconbridge)