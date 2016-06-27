LONDON, June 27 British Finance Minister George
Osborne said the economy was in good shape to withstand the
volatility ahead after the country voted to leave the European
Union.
Below are some comments from his televised statement:
ON VOLATILITY
"Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront
the challenge our country now faces.
"It is inevitable after Thursday's vote that Britain's
economy is going to have to adjust to the new situation we find
ourselves in."
Listing the challenges ahead, he said: "First there is the
volatility we have seen, and are likely to continue to see in
financial markets."
"We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for
whatever happens."
ON CONTINGENCY PLANS
"The Treasury, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct
Authority have spent the last few months putting in place robust
contingency plans for the immediate financial aftermath in the
event of this result.
"We and the PRA have worked systematically with each major
financial institution in recent weeks to make sure they were
ready to deal with the consequences of a vote to leave."
"We discussed our coordinated response with other major
economies in calls on Friday with the finance ministers and the
central bank governors of the G7. The governor and I have been
in regular touch with each other over the weekend and I can say
this morning that we have further well-thought through
contingency plans if they are needed.
"In the last 72 hours I've been in contact with fellow
European finance ministers, central bank governors, the managing
director of the IMF, the U.S. treasury secretary and the speaker
of the U.S. congress, as well as the CEOs of some of our major
financial institutions."
ON THE NEXT STEPS
"There will have to be action to deal with the impact on the
public finances, but of course it's perfectly sensible to wait
until we have a new prime minister to determine what that will
look like."
ON THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY
"There have been questions about the future of the
Conservative Party and I will address my role within that in the
coming days."
