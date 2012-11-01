* UK finance minister: we want EU budget cut
* UK will veto any budget deal bad for UK taxpayer - finance
minister
* PM Cameron humiliated in parliament by lawmakers over EU
budget
* European powers split over 1 trillion euro spending
By Peter Griffiths and Maria Golovnina
LONDON, Nov 1 Britain faces a crisis that could
end with the world's sixth largest economy leaving the European
Union, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg warned ahead of a
showdown over budget spending with other states in the 27-member
bloc.
A day after Prime Minister David Cameron was defeated in
parliament for not demanding a cut to the EU budget, Clegg said
on Thursday that the behaviour of the rebel lawmakers could
leave Britain isolated in the EU or outside it altogether.
"You will never achieve (anything) by stamping your foot and
saying, 'Well we want to be part of this club, we want to
unilaterally rewrite the rules of the games, and we want to pick
and choose unilaterally what we sign up to,'" said Clegg, the
leader of the pro-European Liberal Democrats, the junior party
in Cameron's coalition government.
"My worry is that it is a much shorter leap from that to an
outright crisis which would leave the United Kingdom fully
marginalised or even out of the European Union than people seem
to imagine," Clegg said.
In a sign of the infighting over Europe at the top of the
government, Clegg spoke an hour after finance minister George
Osborne warned that Britain would veto any deal on the budget
that would be bad for the UK taxpayer.
The EU's 1 trillion euro ($1.3 trillion) long-term spending
plan has become the focus of a wider debate in Britain about the
benefits of membership of the union, just as the subset of
members in the single currency zone attempts to fight its
long-running debt crisis with closer integration.
"People are outraged when they see money being wasted in
Europe," Osborne, the 41-year-old Cameron ally, told the BBC.
"Britain has become more Eurosceptic over my lifetime."
Cameron, who wants the EU's long-term budget to rise only in
line with inflation, has tried to appease the hardline
eurosceptics in his party by saying he will seek a new
settlement on ties with the EU and then put it to voters in a
referendum.
The 46-year-old leader says Britain should stay a member of
its biggest trading partner, but some bankers and investors have
warned that the referendum gamble could backfire, given the
public's distrust of the European agenda.
The rebellion within the Conservative Party will also revive
uncomfortable memories for Cameron of the part European
divisions played in the downfall of the party's last two prime
ministers, Margaret Thatcher and John Major.
The opposition Labour Party's decision to vote with the
rebels could lock Britain's two main parties into a spiral of
euroscepticism ahead of the next general election, due in May
2015.
VETO TIME?
The defeat in parliament will push Cameron into taking a
tough position when he joins other EU leaders for a summit on
the budget in Brussels on Nov. 22-23.
"We want a cut in the EU budget," Osborne told BBC Radio 4.
"We are at the beginning of a negotiation. Let us see where that
negotiation leads."
He would not be drawn on whether he thought securing such a
cut was possible or not.
"No one should doubt David Cameron's determination, my
determination to deliver a deal that is good for the taxpayer
and that puts an end to outrageous increases in European
spending," Osborne said.
Osborne talked past a question on whether the Conservative
Party was out of control over Europe but said Wednesday's defeat
in parliament meant the government had to listen to lawmakers.
"We will only put a deal to the House of Commons that we
think the House of Commons will accept," he said.
"If it comes to a vote ... the House of Commons will face a
choice: you either accept the deal or you accept no deal. Now no
deal doesn't mean there is no spending in Europe; it means you
go to these annual budgets in the European Union."