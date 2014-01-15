LONDON Jan 15 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday the legal treaties that dictate how
the European Union is run were not fit for purpose and should be
changed, saying he was determined his country would reshape its
EU ties.
"The European Treaties are not fit for purpose," Osborne
told a conference in London. "They didn't anticipate a European
Union where some countries would pursue dramatically deeper
integration than others. Instead of make-do-and-mend, we should
make the Treaties fit for purpose."