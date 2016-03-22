(Fixes typing error in line 47)
By William James
LONDON, March 22 British finance minister George
Osborne defended his economic record on Tuesday, hitting back at
critics of last week's budget which prompted a crisis in Prime
Minister David Cameron's party ahead of a June 23 referendum on
European Union membership.
In his first appearance since welfare minister Iain Duncan
Smith resigned in protest at the cutting of state benefits for
the disabled and long term sick, Osborne admitted he had made
mistakes but defended his plans to cut spending.
"Where we have made a mistake, where we have got things
wrong, we listen and we learn and that is precisely what we have
done," Osborne said. The government announced on Monday that the
planned cuts would not go ahead.
But Osborne made a staunch defence of the principles behind
spending cuts as he sought to try to repair the damage from a
budget that has ended up dealing a major blow to his chances of
succeeding Cameron as leader.
"Let's be clear, the key principles behind this budget are
that if we're going to deliver a strong and compassionate
society for the next generation, we have to live within our
means," he said.
Britain's chief budget forecaster said the U-turn on welfare
cuts would only have a marginal effect on Osborne's pledge to
turn the country's sizeable budget deficit into a surplus by the
end of the decade.
But, official data released earlier showed Osborne was on
the verge of missing his target to reduce the deficit for the
current financial year, and credit rating agency Moody's said
Britain's triple-A rating would be pressured by the budget's
marked slowdown in fiscal consolidation.
INCOMPETENT MANIPULATIONS
Osborne's 30-minute statement was punctuated with critical
interruptions from the opposition Labour party, whose finance
spokesman later questioned Osborne's fitness as finance minister
and said there were doubts he could ever lead the party.
"What we've seen is not the actions of a chancellor (finance
minister), a senior government minister, but the grubby
incompetent manipulations of a political chancer," said Labour's
John McDonnell.
But an appeal for calm issued on Monday by Cameron, who is
desperate not to let the budget row become a proxy for the
decades-old and divisive debate within his party over Britain's
future in Europe, appeared to have had the desired effect.
Conservative lawmakers repeatedly interrupted Osborne to
praise his economic record, and the conclusion of his speech was
met with loud cheers.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael
Holden)