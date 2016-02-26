* Osborne: Brexit would be profound economic shock
* Sterling comment criticised by Boris Johnson adviser
* Ex-Conservative leader Michael Howard backs Brexit
(Recasts, adds comment from Boris Johnson's economic adviser)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Feb 26 Leaving the European Union would
be a "profound economic shock" for Britain and this week's drop
in the value of its sterling currency drives home the real-world
consequences of the "In-Out" debate, finance minister George
Osborne said on Friday.
Britain is gearing up for a June 23 referendum on whether to
stay in or withdraw from the 28-member EU, and the pound has
fallen to seven-year lows against the dollar this week due to
worries about what "Brexit" would mean.
"You've seen the value of the pound fall and it reminds us
all that this is not some political parlour game," Osborne told
BBC News during a visit to China, where he is attending a
meeting of finance ministers from Group of 20 nations.
"This is about people's jobs and their livelihoods and their
living standards and in my judgment, as chancellor, leaving the
EU would represent a profound economic shock for our country."
The government's official position, announced by Prime
Minister David Cameron on Saturday after he returned from a
summit in Brussels where he secured changes to Britain's terms
of membership, is to campaign for the country to stay in the EU.
Osborne, one of Cameron's closest allies and a leading
contender to succeed him, is firmly in the "Remain" camp. But
the ruling Conservative Party is deeply split on the issue and
six cabinet members will campaign for Britain to withdraw.
In a blow to Cameron, his immediate predecessor as
Conservative leader and erstwhile mentor, Michael Howard, came
out on Friday in favour of Brexit.
But the most prominent Conservative figure to throw his
weight behind the "Leave" campaign is popular London Mayor Boris
Johnson, who is also seen as a likely contender to replace
Cameron as Conservative leader and prime minister.
Johnson's chief economic adviser, Gerard Lyons, criticised
Osborne's comment about sterling's decline.
"I don't think it helps when your finance minister starts to
say things that seem to be pro-cyclical, i.e. feeding the
problem," Lyons told reporters in London in answer to a question
about the risks that Brexit posed for sterling.
"You don't want to be talking the pound down for short-term
political gain," he said during a question-and-answer session
after a presentation on the case for Brexit.
Lyons' comment on Osborne echoed criticism that has been
widely levelled at Johnson since he announced his decision on
Sunday to campaign for Brexit.
That stance has been seen by many critics, especially those
in British politics and media who are on the "Remain" side, as a
calculation to position himself to replace Cameron in the event
that the "Leave" camp wins the referendum.
Lyons denied this, saying Johnson's stance was "very
genuine".
"He confronted these issues, the pros and cons, quite
considerably in recent weeks, in recent months ... He made it
clear this is about sovereignty," Lyons said. "I don't see why
everyone seems to think this is about the leadership of the
Conservative Party."
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Heinrich)