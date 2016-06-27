(Combines separate stories, adds quotes and background,
sterling)
LONDON, June 27 Finance minister George Osborne
said Britain's vote to leave the European Union was likely to
lead to further volatility on financial markets but said the
world's fifth-biggest economy would cope with the challenge
ahead.
Osborne, who was speaking publicly for the first time since
Britain voted to leave the bloc on Thursday, said the government
had put in place robust contingency plans and there was more
action that it and the Bank of England could take.
"Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront
the challenge our country now faces," he told a news conference
at Britain's finance ministry on Monday.
Osborne's future as finance minister has come under question
after he was on the losing side in the referendum.
During the campaign he said he would have to raise taxes and
cut spending in the event of a vote to leave the EU.
On Monday, he said the government should wait until the
successor to Prime Minister David Cameron is in place before
deciding on how to change its fiscal plans in response to the
expected slowdown in the economy.
Cameron said on Friday he would stand down but would stay in
the job until his successor was in place in October.
"There will be an adjustment in our economy because of the
decision that the British people have taken," Osborne said.
"There will have to be action to deal with the impact on the
public finances, but of course it's perfectly sensible to wait
until we have a new prime minister to determine what that will
look like," he said.
Sterling, which fell more than 8 percent against the U.S.
dollar on Friday, trimmed some of its losses on Monday as
Osborne spoke.
Osborne, who was once the favourite to succeed Cameron, said
he would clarify his political future in the coming days.
(Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas,; writing by Kate
Holton and William Schomberg,; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
David Milliken)