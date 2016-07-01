* Osborne says must be realistic on budget
* Target was seen as challenging even before Brexit
* Move by Osborne could help restore confidence - economist
(Adds details, background, comments from economist, Labour)
By William Schomberg
LONDON, July 1 Finance minister George Osborne
on Friday gave up his centrepiece policy of turning Britain's
budget deficit into a surplus by 2020, faced with potential
economic stress following the country's shock decision to leave
the European Union.
It was the latest setback for Osborne who was once
considered a future British leader but who has not put himself
forward to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron after the two
men failed in their campaign to keep Britain in the EU.
"The government must provide fiscal credibility, so we will
continue to be tough on the deficit but we must be realistic
about achieving a surplus by the end of this decade," Osborne
said in a speech on Friday.
Even before the referendum, many economists had questioned
the ability of Osborne to deliver the surplus by the end of the
decade because of the scale of the spending cuts or tax
increases that would be required to hit it.
Martin Beck, an economist with EY ITEM Club, said Osborne's
announcement could help to counter the Brexit hit to confidence
in the economy.
"This is a welcome step at a time of economic uncertainty.
Achieving a surplus was always set to drag on activity over the
next few years," Beck said.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that
he expected the central bank would need to pump more monetary
stimulus into the economy over the summer.
Osborne inherited a deficit of more than 10 percent of gross
domestic product when he became finance minister in 2010. Since
then, the shortfall has fallen and was just under 4 percent of
GDP in the 2015/16 financial year which ended in March.
When Osborne announced a new fiscal plan last year,
including the 2020 surplus target, he included a clause
relieving the government of the requirement to put the public
finances in the black in the event of a hit to the economy.
One of the front-runners to succeed Cameron as prime
minister, interior minister Theresa May, said on Thursday that
she would not stick with the 2020 budget surplus target.
Britain's opposition Labour Party has criticised the target.
"He should now lay out a programme of government investment
and support for businesses, bringing forward shovel-ready
projects particularly in those areas hardest hit by long-term
economic decline," Labour's main spokesman on the economy,
lawmaker John McDonnell, said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
and Andy Bruce/Jeremy Gaunt)