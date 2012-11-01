LONDON Nov 1 Britain wants a cut in the
European Union budget and Prime Minister David Cameron will veto
any deal that is not good for the British taxpayer, finance
minister George Osborne said on Thursday.
"We want a cut in the EU budget," Osborne told BBC Radio 4.
"We are at the beginning of a negotiation. Let us see where that
negotiation leads."
The second most powerful man in the British government
refused to be drawn on whether he thought securing such a cut
was possible or not, but said Wednesday's defeat in parliament
meant the government had to listen to lawmakers.
"We will not accept a deal unless it is good for the British
taxpayer. We will veto any deal that is not good for the British
taxpayer," Osborne said.