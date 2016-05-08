UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
LONDON May 8 British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that house prices and the cost of mortgages would face a significant hit if voters decided to leave the European Union in a referendum in June.
A new finance ministry report on the short-term effects of a so-called Brexit on Britain's economy will look at the implications of an "Out" vote on the country's housing market, Osborne said in an interview on ITV television.
The report will be published in the next few weeks, Osborne said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.