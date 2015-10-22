LONDON Oct 22 Britain is not trying to obtain a
special deal for the City of London as it renegotiates the terms
of its European Union membership, but does want a fair deal for
all non-euro zone members, finance minister George Osborne said
on Thursday.
Osborne said Britain's fellow EU members had accepted the
principle of a renegotiation and of a change in Britain's
relationship with the bloc, and that discussions with the EU
Commission and Council were now moving into a technical phase.
The Conservative government has pledged to negotiate better
terms for Britain and then hold a referendum by the end of 2017
on whether to stay in the union or leave.
(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Estelle Shirbon,
editing by David Milliken)