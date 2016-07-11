LONDON, July 11 British finance minister George
Osborne said it was good news that interior minister Theresa May
was now the sole candidate to become the country's next prime
minister after her remaining rival Andrea Leadsom dropped out of
the race on Monday.
"Welcome news we have 1 candidate with overwhelming support
to be next PM," Osborne said on Twitter. "Theresa May has
strength, integrity and determination to do the job."
Separately, Osborne told BBC television it was important
that the British economy had more certainty.
He had not previously given his public backing to any of the
candidates to lead the ruling Conservative Party. Osborne was
once considered a strong contender to succeed Prime Minister
David Cameron but his hopes were dashed by the defeat of the
"Remain" campaign in last month's European Union membership
referendum which he and Cameron led.
