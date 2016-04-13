(Adds reaction)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, April 13 Britain's electoral watchdog
has picked the "Vote Leave" group, backed by London Mayor Boris
Johnson, to be the official "Out" campaign ahead of a referendum
on June 23 on whether Britain should remain in the European
Union.
Wednesday's decision, which hands the group several
advantages over rival "Out" campaigns including a higher
spending limit, will pit Johnson against his party leader Prime
Minister David Cameron, effective head of the "In" official
campaign.
The two main groups campaigning to leave the EU, one backed
by the UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage and the other
by several senior members of Cameron's Conservatives including
his close friend and justice minister Michael Gove, had been
involved in a bitter contest to win the designation.
"After careful consideration, the commission decided that
'Vote Leave Ltd' better demonstrated that it has the structures
in place to ensure the views of other campaigners are
represented in the delivery of its campaign," the Electoral
Commission said in a statement explaining why it had been chosen
over rivals "Grassroots Out."
Being lead campaigner brings with it a higher spending limit
of 7 million pounds ($10 million), free distribution of campaign
materials to voters, campaign broadcasts and a grant of up to
600,000 pounds to be used for administrative costs.
The battle for control and money at the top of the rival
"Out" campaigns and their different visions of the fate of
Britain outside the EU have threatened to hinder their
effectiveness in what is set to be a tight contest.
An ICM poll on Tuesday showed support for Britain leaving
the bloc was running at 45 percent, three points ahead of the
'In' camp.
UKIP's Farage and Grassroots Out both congratulated Vote
Leave on the designation and said they would continue to
campaign for "Out". But Leave.EU, which had been backing
Grassroots Out for the designation, threatened to prolong the
feud by saying it was considering contesting the decision.
"There are a number of judgments according to the Electoral
Commission's own criteria that do not make sense," said Arron
Banks, co-founder of Leave.EU, a millionaire insurance tycoon
who has helped bankroll the campaign for "Out".
"If we are to avoid the most important vote of our lives
being rigged then I feel duty bound to take this course of
action."
Non-lead campaigns are allowed to spend up to 700,000 pounds
each on the referendum campaign, while UKIP can spend up to 4
million pounds.
Earlier on Wednesday, Citi become the latest Wall
Street bank to weigh in to the campaign to keep Britain inside
the EU, by making a six-figure donation to the 'In' campaign, a
source told Reuters.
