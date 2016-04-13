LONDON, April 13 Britain's Electoral Commission designated "Vote Leave" as the official "Out" campaign on Wednesday, ahead of a referendum on June 23 on whether Britain should remain in the European Union, giving it advantages over rival "Out" organisations.

The main benefits of being the lead campaigner are a higher spending limit of 7 million pounds ($10 million), free distribution of campaign materials to voters, campaign broadcasts and a grant of up to 600,000 pounds to be used for administrative costs. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)