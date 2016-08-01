(Paul Taylor has written the "Inside Europe" column for Reuters
and the International New York Times since 2008. This is his
final column before retirement. The opinions expressed here are
those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS Aug 1 After years of dodging bullets
and muddling through, the European Union has taken one in the
chest with Britain's referendum vote to leave the prosperous
continental club.
Worse, the bullet cannot be extracted immediately to enable
the body politic to heal swiftly. An open wound will fester for
several years of exit negotiations, draining strength the Union
needs to recover, and making it more vulnerable to other blows.
Brexit is the most visible sign of a wider decline in the
ideal of ever closer European integration around the continent,
even if the UK was always the least enthusiastic member.
The EU, which former British European Commissioner Chris
Patten once described as "a wonderful experiment in arguing
about fish quotas instead of shooting at each other", is as out
of fashion as a double-breasted jacket.
National leaders mostly avoid talking about Europe beyond
platitudes. Few in Paris, Berlin, Warsaw or The Hague seem
willing to contemplate the hard choices that may now be needed
to reinvigorate the EU and halt a return of nationalism.
It took visiting U.S. President Barack Obama to remind
Europeans just how far their continent had come from the ruins
of World War Two and what it stands to lose -- "one of the
greatest political and economic achievements of modern times".
"A united Europe -- once the dream of a few -- remains the
hope of the many and a necessity for us all," Obama proclaimed
in Hanover, Germany, in April.
Yet today's Europeans take peace, open markets and open
borders for granted and fret about bureaucracy, immigration, a
loss of national identity and remote unaccountable rulers.
Symptoms of a backlash against sharing sovereignty include
the rise of populist eurosceptic parties in most EU countries
but also the inability of founders Germany and France to agree
on ways to strengthen the 19-nation single currency at the
centre of the European project.
UNITED IN FEAR?
The British problem was just one of half a dozen crises that
together threaten the survival and success of the EU.
"To the unkind observer, the EU today may look like an
overextended empire with a weak centre, ageing population and
semi-comatose economy, growing internal fragmentation and a
world of trouble on its porous borders," says Loukas Tsoukalis,
professor of European Integration at Athens University and a
former top policy adviser to the European Commission.
In a new book, "In Defence of Europe", Tsoukalis argues the
EU is a victim of its own success. Common institutions and
democratic legitimacy have lagged behind an ever expanding
number of members and functions.
The euro zone has traversed a painful sovereign debt crisis
since 2010 without making monetary union fully sustainable. Most
economic literature suggests that requires a common budget and
some sort of common safe debt instrument. Germany opposes both.
A Greek exit was narrowly avoided last year but Athens' debt
problem remains unsolved. Euro area economies continue to
diverge with mass unemployment and austerity gripping the south.
Growing income inequality in most European societies and
resentment in some parts of the west at the impact of the bloc's
eastward enlargement since 2004 have fuelled public anger.
Surfing on hostility to globalisation and immigration,
populists could deal further blows to European unity in
Austria's re-run presidential election and Hungary's referendum
on migrant quotas on Oct. 2. The same forces may also unseat the
Italian government in a constitutional referendum in the autumn
and the Dutch one in a general election early next year.
The EU has stemmed for now an influx of more than a million
refugees and migrants but failed to share them out across the
continent. Moreover, dependence on Turkey as Europe's gatekeeper
is increasingly uncomfortable as President Tayyip Erdogan cracks
down hard on opponents, the media, judiciary and civil society
after a failed July 15 military coup.
Islamist militant attacks in France, Belgium and Germany,
coming on top of the migration flows, have undermined citizens'
faith that a Europe with open internal borders makes them safer.
"How long can fear keep Europeans together?" Tsoukalis asks.
POST-MODERN BLUES
The EU may be reaching the limits of what British thinker
and diplomat Robert Cooper calls the "post-modern state". In a
2002 essay, Cooper described Europe as the most developed body
politic that did not emphasise sovereignty or the separation of
domestic and foreign affairs.
"The European Union... is a highly developed system for
mutual interference in each other's domestic affairs, right down
to beer and sausages," he observed.
That model remains a beacon to many statesmen and business
leaders around the world. In Asia, Africa and Latin America,
groups of countries seek to emulate EU-style integration, though
the Asians remain more wedded to national sovereignty.
But on its home turf, post-modern Europe is in deep trouble.
The dominant reflex since the British vote has been to
emasculate the European Commission, the unloved "honest broker"
at the centre of the EU system, sideline the European Parliament
and hand more power back to national governments and lawmakers.
Nostalgic for a smaller, more manageable Europe, France,
Italy and Belgium are keen that the euro zone or groups of
like-minded countries should move ahead with deeper integration.
By contrast, leaders of four ex-communist central European
states, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, warned
on July 20: "One of the worst conclusions that Member States may
draw from Brexit is dividing the EU in small clubs."
There are some rays of light in this gloomy and confused
picture, but they may be just a flash in the pan.
A six-nation opinion poll showed public support for the EU
surged to multi-year highs in the bloc's biggest countries in
the days after the June 23 UK referendum.
"When people realise the real implications of an exit,
there's new-found support for the European project," said
Francois Kraus of pollsters IFOP who conducted the survey.
Certainly speculators have lost a lot of money over the
years, and pundits have jeopardised their credibility, by
underestimating the political will that underpins European
integration, above all in crises.
But that does not mean that European governments or their
electorates are necessarily willing to sustain even the current
level of integration, let alone a deeper monetary union.
Rather, the poll may reflect a dawning awareness of a
European paradise lost.
As Joni Mitchell once sang: "Don't it always seem to go that
you don't know what you've got till it's gone?"
(Editing by Mark John)