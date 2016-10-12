LONDON Oct 12 Britain's government has the
right to trigger Article 50, the formal legal process for
leaving the European Union, before beginning exit negotiations
with the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on
Wednesday.
When asked by a fellow lawmaker whether it was the
government's right to trigger Article 50 and then begin
negotiations on an exit deal, David said: "My honourable friend
is exactly right."
"The premise on which we are advancing is that we will have
proper scrutiny," he added. "But it is not one where we will
allow anyone to veto the decision of the British people."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Peter Hobson; writing by
William James; editing by Stephen Addison)