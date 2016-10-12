LONDON Oct 12 British Prime Minister Theresa
May has offered to give lawmakers some scrutiny of the process
to leave the European Union on condition they did not
"undermine" her negotiations with 27 other members of the bloc.
May has said she will trigger the formal EU divorce by the
end of March but that she will not provide a running commentary
on the process. She also said it is for ministers to decide when
and how to trigger the EU exit by invoking Article 50 of the
Lisbon Treaty.
Lawmakers from the opposition Labour Party proposed a motion
in Parliament that called for a full debate on the government's
plan to leave the EU and demanding Parliament be "able properly
to scrutinise that plan for leaving the EU before Article 50 is
invoked."
In an amendment proposed under May's name and posted on the
Parliament website, the government said: "The process should be
undertaken in such a way that respects the decision of the
people of the UK when they voted to leave the EU."
Any scrutiny must "not undermine the negotiating position of
the Government as negotiations are entered into which will take
place after Article 50 has been triggered," according to a copy
of May's amendment.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge)