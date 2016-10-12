LONDON Oct 12 Britain is not yet in a position
to give details of what it wants from negotiations on leaving
the European Union beyond its "overarching aims", Brexit
minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
"We have been pretty clear on the overarching aims. Not the
detailed aims. We're not even at the point that that's
possible," Davis said in parliament.
"The overarching aims are these: bringing back control of
laws to parliament, bringing back control over decisions of
immigration to the UK, maintaining the strong security
cooperation that we have with the European Union and
establishing the freest possible market in goods and services
with the European Union and the rest of the world."
He said he wanted a free trade agreement with the EU which
is at least as good as the current arrangement and added that
warnings banks would cut jobs after the Brexit vote have been
proven untrue.
