LONDON Oct 12 Britain will see a deal with the European Union that will include maximum possible access to the bloc's single market once it leaves the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"What we are going to do is be ambitious in our negotiation, to negotiate the best deal for the British people and that will include the maximum possible access to the European market for firms to trade with and operate within," she told parliament, adding that the deal must also include curbs on immigration.

May also said an announcement earlier this month that the government would consider making it harder for British companies to employ workers from outside the EU was not about "naming and shaming" companies. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Peter Hobson; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)