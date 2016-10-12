LONDON Oct 12 Britain cannot reveal its top
priorities in upcoming talks with the European Union on leaving
the bloc, because doing so would be "expensive" for the
government, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
"If you tell your negotiator - you opposite number in
negotiation - exactly what your priorities are, exactly what
your top priority is, then it will make that top priority
extremely expensive," Davis told parliament.
"If you make pre-emptive indications that you are willing to
make a concession on something, you actually reduce the value of
that concession. So in many, many ways we cannot give details
about how we are going to run the negotiation."
