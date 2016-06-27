* Norway pays into EU coffers, allows free movement of
people
* City hopes for similar deal, but faces hurdles
* EU lawmakers say no chance of free access without cost
By Huw Jones and John O'Donnell
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 27 The City of London is
in talks with government officials as it seeks support for a
Norway-style deal giving financial groups continued access to
Europe after Britain's exit from the European Union.
The push underscores scepticism that the status quo on trade
with Europe can be held at little or no cost, a pledge made by
some who campaigned for Britain to leave the bloc.
But while there is a growing desire in London's financial
centre for a trade model similar to Norway's - which is not a
member of the EU but has close ties to it - those who campaigned
for Britain's exit from the EU would find it hard to accept.
It would mean Britain would have to pay into European Union
coffers and adopt its laws, without a say, in return for a
license to sell products such as financial services across the
EU single market of 27 countries. Norway's deal includes the
free movement of people.
"A lot of City institutions want continued access to the
single market with passporting rights," Mark Boleat, City of
London head of policy, referring to the right to operate
unhindered across the single market.
"Clearly, one of the options is the Norway model, but
whether that is acceptable to people who wanted Britain to leave
is another matter," Boleat said, adding trade bodies and others
are in "non-stop meetings" since Friday's referendum result.
"There will be discussion with officials. We are not going
to be waiting for the autumn. There is a huge amount of work to
do."
Chris Cummings, chief executive of TheCityUK, which promotes
Britain's financial sector, said industry bodies are trying to
come up with a framework.
"None of the existing models work for the UK as the economy
is too big. We are looking for a bespoke Brexit solution,"
Cummings said.
Britain's decision to leave the European Union has sent
shockwaves through financial markets, sending sterling to its
lowest level against the dollar for 31 years and putting
European bank shares on course for their biggest two-day fall on
record.
Political turmoil in London, with deep rifts in the main
political parties, and Brussels, following the resignation last
week of Britain's EU commissioner in charge of regulation, makes
it hard it to know who to lobby, one industry source said.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who will resign by October,
said he would leave it to his successor to invoke Article 50,
the two-year procedure governing how an EU member state leaves
the bloc.
Over the weekend, several EU officials said the UK needed to
formally split right away - possibly at a Tuesday EU meeting.
But officials of the Leave campaign - including former
London mayor Boris Johnson - say they want to negotiate
Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the EU before formally
pulling the trigger to divorce.
Johnson, a likely contender to replace Cameron, wrote in
Monday's Daily Telegraph that "there will continue to be free
trade, and access to the single market".
But European officials and observers say it is unlikely the
EU would grant Britain access to the single market - key to
allowing Britain trade goods and services in the EU - without
London accepting the free movement of EU workers. Many Brexit
backers complained the EU had allowed uncontrolled numbers of
migrants to arrive from eastern Europe.
Securing the City's open access to the EU market, which
lobbyists say is worth 10 billion pounds ($13.22 billion) a
year, is crucial for the financial hub of London - a central
pillar of the country's economy.
'BREXIT IS NOT A JOKE'
In Brussels, sentiment appears to be hardening.
Roberto Gualtieri, the Italian head of the EU parliament's
influential economic and monetary affairs committee, criticised
what he called the "false promise" that Britain would keep
access to the European market but without the costs.
"Brexit is not a joke," he said. "It will have
consequences."
Bernd Lucke, a German member of the European Parliament who
founded the Alternative for Germany party as a eurosceptic
group, said Britain would regret leaving the EU as the economic
fallout became apparent.
"Britain can be in the single market but, like Liechtenstein
or Norway, it has to accept the free movement of people," he
said.
Alexandria Carr, a financial lawyer with Mayer Brown, said
new trading terms with the EU will not be completed by the end
of the two-year timeframe within which Article 50 negotiations
must be concluded.
Greenland took several years to negotiate its withdrawal
from the EU's predecessor, the European Economic Community, in
1985 and transitional provisions were part of the package.
"The focus (for banks) for the immediate future should be on
negotiating transitional provisions," said Carr, a former UK
Treasury official.
Two years could be too long for banks to wait for the
outcome of uncertain negotiations.
"We expect banks to execute restructuring fairly soon based
on 'worst case' analysis of the possible outcomes of the exit
negotiations," said Simon Gleeson, a regulatory partner at law
firm Clifford Chance.
($1 = 0.7567 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and
Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt, Writing By John O'Donnell; editing
by Susan Thomas)