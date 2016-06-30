* UK pension scheme deficit at record wide levels
* Companies may need to plug pension gaps
* Added risk for companies suffering after Brexit vote
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, June 30 Record low gilt yields following
Britain's vote to leave the European Union are deepening UK
pension deficits, worsening a headache for domestic companies
which may be called upon to help fill the gap.
Several years of ultra-low British interest rates had
already pushed gilt yields to record depths ahead of last
Thursday's vote and a subsequent rush to investor safe havens
has only made matters worse.
"The bottom line is that market conditions were very
difficult, and they have got more difficult," said Charles
Cowling, director at JLT Employee Benefits.
Defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes pledge a
fixed income to pensioners and then try to match that liability
by buying safe-and-steady assets such as government bonds.
Measly returns and the fact that more retired people are
living for longer are adding to the pressure on pension schemes.
The obvious solutions for the schemes, which operate at
arms' length from companies, are to try to find better
investment opportunities or to ask companies for increased
contributions.
As British firms struggle to plan for an uncertain future in
the wake of the Brexit vote, hefty pension deficits can reduce
their scope to borrow money, curb their ability to invest and
act as barrier to mergers and acquisitions.
Problems at two high-profile companies -- retailer BHS and
Tata Steel's British business -- have illustrated the risk of
allowing those deficits to yawn.
The combined deficit of UK schemes hit a record 935 billion
pounds ($1.26 trillion) on Monday, consultants Hymans Robertson
said, a 13 percent rise from before the vote, while liabilities
hit a record 2.3 trillion pounds.
If a business collapses, payments to pensioners are taken on
by the Pension Protection Fund which is funded by an annual levy
on company schemes and generally cuts payouts by at least 10
percent.
EXPENSIVE REMEDIES
Pension valuations were a worry before the Brexit vote and
so firms are required to assess them regularly, usually once
every three years.
For the one-third of companies who did that on March 31 this
year, using the 20-year gilt yield as a rule of thumb to measure
valuations, yields had fallen 60 basis points from three years
ago. That highlights the need to protect against such a fall
through mechanisms such as interest rate derivatives.
"Schemes which have built up reasonable hedging levels will
be well-protected," said Patrick Bloomfield, partner at Hymans
Robertson.
"Starting to hedge now is looking more and more expensive."
Other ways to reduce the risk include securing pensions
against property or more exotic company assets.
Milk processor Dairy Crest in 2013, for example,
tied pension payments to part of its cheddar cheese stock, while
Diageo has used whisky as backing for its pension fund.
Companies who want to offload some or all of the risk of
their pension schemes can also do so through buying a so-called
'bulk annuity' from an insurance company, but the wider the
deficit, the higher the cost of striking such a deal.
Bulk annuity sales have slowed this year as yields have
fallen and following the introduction of new European capital
rules for the insurance industry. Around 8 billion pounds in
bulk annuities were sold last year.
Timing is everything, however.
"There's a view that pensions buy-outs are expensive, but
it's about whether they are fair value," said Darren Redmayne,
managing director at adviser Lincoln Pensions, adding that some
companies "would be wishing they had done one last week".
($1 = 0.7439 pounds)
