By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 29 Pernod Ricard is
raising the prices of its spirits and wines in Britain to
protect margins against a slide in the pound stemming from the
country's vote to leave the European Union.
The owner of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Mumm
champagne told its British trading partners this month and made
the announcement as Prime Minister Theresa May filed Britain's
formal Brexit divorce papers on Wednesday.
"Brexit is a reality, especially today. We have let our
trading partners know we are raising prices. It is being
negotiated," Christian Porta, who manages Pernod Ricard’s
business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America,
said on an analysts call.
In slides released ahead of the presentation Pernod, the
world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo
, had said: "Brexit is leading to a strong pound
depreciation, with inflation expected higher as a reaction. In
that context, Pernod Ricard increased prices in March."
Imported brands account for 80 percent of Pernod's sales in
Britain. Pernod derives 3 percent of group sales from Britain.
Porta declined to provide further details on the scope of
the price increases, saying these were sensitive commercial
information. Pernod is in negotiations with its British partners
after alerting them to the increases and Porta said the company
aims to have them in place April-May.
Inflation in Britain is rising quickly in response to the
sharp fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote and a
rise in global oil prices over the past year. Inflation jumped
to 2.3 percent in February and the Bank of England predicts it
will peak at 2.8 percent in the first half of next year, above
its 2 percent target.
In October last year Anglo-Dutch company Unilever
tried to raise the prices of its Marmite spread in Britain,
prompting a stand-off with the country's largest supermarket,
Tesco, which balked at the demand.
Pernod had previously reported that sales in Britain rose 7
percent in the first half of its 2016-17 fiscal year, with a 9
percent rise in international spirits sales and a 6 percent
increase for wines more than offset a drop in champagne sales.
