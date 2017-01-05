LONDON Jan 5 Britain's second biggest housebuilder by volume Persimmon said its sales were up since Britons backed leaving the European Union and posted an expected 8 percent rise in full-year revenue to 3.14 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

Persimmon, which built 15,171 homes across Britain last year, said its sales rate increased by 15 percent between July and December and that reservations remained healthy during the autumn season, echoing the positive sentiment expressed by many of its peers.

It said it would continue to buy land for future developments, one of the biggest costs borne by a housebuilder, but added that uncertainty created by the June 23 referendum outcome might affect its decision-making. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)