* Reservation rate rises by an annual 17 pct since July 1
* Firm says demand remains strong after referendum
* Surveys see possible slowdown, especially in London
(Adds CEO quotes, details, background)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Aug 23 Persimmon has seen a jump
in reservations by buyers of new homes over the last two months,
the British housebuilder said on Tuesday, despite some surveys
suggesting the vote to leave the European Union could cool the
housing market.
Property was one of the sectors hardest hit by the June 23
referendum with the biggest builders and estate agents seeing
their share prices plunge and investors pulling money from
commercial funds, leading many to be suspended.
Persimmon said there had been a 17 percent year-on-year
increase since July 1 in its reservation rate -- where buyers
pay a fee to take a home off the market.
"There is very good underlying demand out there," CEO Jeff
Fairburn told Reuters.
"The market is well-supported by good mortgage products and
we are focused on the first-time buyers and first-time movers at
the lower end of the market," he said.
Persimmon does not build in central London, the most
expensive part of the market, where prices are beginning to fall
according to some surveys.
The company reported a 29 percent increase in first-half
pretax profit to 352 million pounds ($464 million) and the
positive comments pushed its shares up 3 percent to 1849 pence
by 0745 GMT.
It could be less exposed to the impact from the Brexit vote,
which is likely to affect the London property market most due to
the large number of foreign buyers and buy-to-let investors.
Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt, which does
build in central London, said last month that it might slow the
pace of construction and rethink its land buying programme to
prepare itself for a slowdown.
The price of homes for sale in England and Wales fell in
August, posting the biggest drop since November, property
website Rightmove said earlier this month, with the largest fall
recorded in London and the South East.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Paul Sandle/Keith Weir)